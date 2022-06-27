Shrewsbury Town sign Preston North End midfielder Tom Bayliss

Derby County's Jason Knight (right) and Preston North End's Tom Bayliss battle for the ball during the Carabao Cup match at Pride Park, Derby.

The 23-year-old midfielder has penned a two-year deal at Montgomery Waters Meadow and becomes the second summer addition. There is a one-year option to extend his stay further.

He was allowed to leave Deepdale despite 12 months left on the four-year contract he signed in 2019.

Bayliss previously played for Coventry before a move to move to Championship PNE for more than £1million in 2019. He played 73 games for the Sky Blues, for whom he made his professional debut.

He spent last season on loan at League One winners Wigan.

Bayliss started just two league games in his three years at Preston. The Leicester-born midfielder featured eight times in League One last term – six starts.

Bayliss describes himself as a box-to-box midfielder with an eye on attacking and creativity. He explained how he is keen to excite his new supporters.

"I’m a box-to-box midfielder, I like to excite, I like to get on the ball, I like to run with the ball and hopefully score some goals and get some assists!" Bayliss said.

"I mostly just want to get fans on the edge of their seats and just get back to enjoying my football again."

Bayliss continued a trend of former Coventry players to link up at Montgomery Waters Meadow.

He was 2019/20 League One title-winning Sky Blues team-mates with Jordan Shipley, Town's previous and first summer signing, as well as goalkeeper Marko Marosi.

The new addition revealed how he and Shipley know each other's game inside out.

Steve Cotterill's latest confirmed signing added: “I know Shipperz (Jordan Shipley) from our time at Coventry – we came through the system together – so I know his game quite well and he knows me pretty well too.