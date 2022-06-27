Julien Dacosta joins Shrewsbury Town on loan from Coventry

Julien Dacosta has signed for Shrewsbury Town on a season-long loan from Coventry City (AMA)

The Frenchman, a right wing-back, heads to Salop from Championship side Coventry City – who Town's previous two signings Jordan Shipley and Tom Bayliss have both represented.

Dacosta, 26, almost joined Shrewsbury on loan in January, but opted to switch to Portuguese side Portimonense for the second half of the season at the last minute.

The wing-back's contract at the Sky Blues expires next summer. He has been in English football since arriving from the French second tier in 2020.