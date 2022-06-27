Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Julien Dacosta joins Shrewsbury Town on loan from Coventry

By Lewis CoxShrewsbury Town FCPublished: Comments

Julien Dacosta has checked in on a season-long loan to become Shrewsbury Town's second signing of the day.

Julien Dacosta has signed for Shrewsbury Town on a season-long loan from Coventry City (AMA)
Julien Dacosta has signed for Shrewsbury Town on a season-long loan from Coventry City (AMA)

The Frenchman, a right wing-back, heads to Salop from Championship side Coventry City – who Town's previous two signings Jordan Shipley and Tom Bayliss have both represented.

Dacosta, 26, almost joined Shrewsbury on loan in January, but opted to switch to Portuguese side Portimonense for the second half of the season at the last minute.

The wing-back's contract at the Sky Blues expires next summer. He has been in English football since arriving from the French second tier in 2020.

More to follow...

Shrewsbury Town FC
Football
Sport
Lewis Cox

By Lewis Cox

Multi-Media Sports Journalist

Sports reporter with the Express & Star and Shropshire Star. Covering Shrewsbury Town and with a keen eye for non-league and grassroots.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News