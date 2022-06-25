Shrewsbury Town close in on loan deal for Coventry wing-back Dacosta

Shrewsbury Town

The Frenchman, 26, was very close to moving to Montgomery Waters Meadow on loan in January, but he opted on a switch to Portugal outfit Portimonense at the 11th hour.

Steve Cotterill and Shrewsbury retained their interest in the Coventry man, however, and are looking to make him their second signing of the summer, on a season-long loan deal at the beginning of next week after the squad report for pre-season at Sundorne Castle.

He would also be Town’s second summer signing from the Sky Blues, after midfielder Jordan Shipley checked in on a three-year contract in May.

Dacosta is a direct and attacking right wing-back and would provide sought after competition to Elliott Bennett on that flank.

He made 11 appearances for Portimonense in the second half of last season after Town thought they had wrapped up a loan deal. He has one more season to run on his contract at Coventry, which expires next summer.