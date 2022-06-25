Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Shrewsbury Town close in on loan deal for Coventry wing-back Dacosta

By Lewis CoxShrewsbury Town FCPublished: Comments

Shrewsbury Town are understood to be closing in on a loan deal for a former target - Coventry City wing-back Julien Dacosta.

Shrewsbury Town
Shrewsbury Town

The Frenchman, 26, was very close to moving to Montgomery Waters Meadow on loan in January, but he opted on a switch to Portugal outfit Portimonense at the 11th hour.

Steve Cotterill and Shrewsbury retained their interest in the Coventry man, however, and are looking to make him their second signing of the summer, on a season-long loan deal at the beginning of next week after the squad report for pre-season at Sundorne Castle.

He would also be Town’s second summer signing from the Sky Blues, after midfielder Jordan Shipley checked in on a three-year contract in May.

Dacosta is a direct and attacking right wing-back and would provide sought after competition to Elliott Bennett on that flank.

He made 11 appearances for Portimonense in the second half of last season after Town thought they had wrapped up a loan deal. He has one more season to run on his contract at Coventry, which expires next summer.

Marseille-born Dacosta moved to English football with Coventry in 2020 from French second tier outfit Chamois Niortais. He made 24 appearances in all competitions for Coventry.

Shrewsbury Town FC
Football
Sport
Lewis Cox

By Lewis Cox

Multi-Media Sports Journalist

Sports reporter with the Express & Star and Shropshire Star. Covering Shrewsbury Town and with a keen eye for non-league and grassroots.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News