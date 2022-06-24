Notification Settings

Shrewsbury Town to face Qatar SC and Burnley in pre-season

By Jonny Drury

Shrewsbury Town will take on Qatar SC and newly relegated Burnley in preparation for the new League One campaign.

Salop had already announced outings against AFC Telford United and Cardiff City - on the back of their pre-season trip to Spain.

Now the club have confirmed that while Steve Cotterill's side are away on their camp they will face Qatar SC, a side that finished ninth in the Qatar Stars League last season.

That game will be at Hotel Melia Villiatana on Wednesday July 6 at 7pm.

Then on July 15, Salop will now welcome Vincent Kompany's Burnley to the Montgomery Waters Meadow for a 7pm kick off.

It'll be the first time the clubs, who have never met competitively, will meet since 2018, when they played in a friendly.

