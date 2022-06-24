Shrewsbury Town to face Qatar SC and Burnley in pre-season

Salop had already announced outings against AFC Telford United and Cardiff City - on the back of their pre-season trip to Spain.
Now the club have confirmed that while Steve Cotterill's side are away on their camp they will face Qatar SC, a side that finished ninth in the Qatar Stars League last season.
That game will be at Hotel Melia Villiatana on Wednesday July 6 at 7pm.
Then on July 15, Salop will now welcome Vincent Kompany's Burnley to the Montgomery Waters Meadow for a 7pm kick off.
It'll be the first time the clubs, who have never met competitively, will meet since 2018, when they played in a friendly.