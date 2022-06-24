Shrewsbury Town to face Qatar SC and Burnley in pre-season

Shrewsbury Town

Salop had already announced outings against AFC Telford United and Cardiff City - on the back of their pre-season trip to Spain.

Now the club have confirmed that while Steve Cotterill's side are away on their camp they will face Qatar SC, a side that finished ninth in the Qatar Stars League last season.

That game will be at Hotel Melia Villiatana on Wednesday July 6 at 7pm.

Then on July 15, Salop will now welcome Vincent Kompany's Burnley to the Montgomery Waters Meadow for a 7pm kick off.