Shrewsbury Town to face Wolves U23s in EFL Trophy

Shrewsbury took on Wolves U23s in last year's competition (AMA)

The first part of the draw for both northern and southern sections took place last week - with Salop drawn alongside newly promoted sides Port Vale and Stockport County.

However, the EFL would not be announcing the fourth opponent, which would be a Premier League under 23 side, until this week, on the same day the Carabao Cup draw is due to take place.

Now they've learned Wolves will make up their four man group.

They faced each other last season in the same competition as Salop ran out 3-1 winners.