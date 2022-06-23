Shrewsbury Town and Umbro in talks to resolve more kit delays

Town chief executive Brian Caldwell has provided an update on the club's Umbro kit delays and Town's ownership, among other things.

Town have yet to publish images or sale details of their new Umbro-designed home and away kits for the upcoming 2022/23 campaign, which kicks off in just over five weeks.

It is the second summer running the League One club have had issues acquiring and releasing new kits from Umbro. The providers came on board early on last close season, leaving little time to select and provide the kits and Town ended up with off-the-peg styles for the 2021/22 campaign.

The club were keen to chose specialised, bespoke designs for the new term and did so last November, but external factors – one being the closure of manufacturing factories in China due to the pandemic – are behind another delay.

Chief executive Brian Caldwell said: "We've been talking to Umbro almost on a daily basis trying to resolve the kit issues.

"I'm not going to lie there have been some delays due to factories closing down in China through Covid.

"As soon as we're able to launch the strips we will. We chose them back in October or November last year. Obviously we were keen to make them bespoke strips, which we've got.

"Hopefully it's worth the wait when people see them. When we know any details or have a firm date we'll be putting that out."

Town did release the classic retro shirt from the 1977/78 campaign available to supporters in April.

Town, meanwhile, have also confirmed it is 'business as usual' in regards to the ownership of the football club.

It was reported last season that a change in ownership could take place this summer, with vice-chairman Paul Delves in line to become major shareholder from long-standing chairman Roland Wycherley.

Caldwell, however, says Wycherley remains at the club on a daily basis and still enjoys his role.

“It’s business as usual, the chairman is still the majority shareholder and if there was anything to say, we would," the Scot explained.

"The chairman is still in here every day, and he’s still involved in the club, and he will be until he doesn’t want that anymore but where he’s at just now, he’s still enjoying being a part of the club.

"He’s committed his full life to this club and long may that continue."

Steve Cotterill's Shrews squad, who return to Sundorne for pre-season on Monday, then jet out to Valencia in Spain for a seven-day training camp on Saturday week.

The club are set to confirm a friendly that is taking place midway through the camp in Benidorm on Wednesday, July 6 as fans look to planning trips on the continent.

There have only been two domestic friendlies confirmed thus far, at home to AFC Telford and Cardiff, but another Montgomery Waters Meadow friendly is set to be rubber-stamped on Friday, July 15.

The chief executive also revealed the club's brand-new ticketing system for the new season will be launched on July 1.