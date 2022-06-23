Notification Settings

Paul Simpson set for Shrewsbury Town return in Carlisle Carabao Cup tie

By Lewis CoxShrewsbury Town FCPublished: Comments

Paul Simpson is set for a first competitive return to the Meadow since his Town exit 12 years ago after Shrewsbury drew Carlisle in the Carabao Cup.

Paul Simpson will return to New Meadow in August for the first match since he left the club 12 years ago (AMA)

The first round tie will take place at Montgomery Waters Meadow on August 9 or 10 – after two weekends of the new season.

The Cumbrians are under the management of ex-Town boss Simpson, after the 55-year-old took on an emergency rescue mission to guide his hometown and former club clear of League Two relegation in February.

He achieved that in some style and was rewarded with a permanent three-year deal at the end of April.

Former Wolves winger Simpson took over Shrewsbury in March 2008 following Gary Peters' dismissal and helped Town to League Two safety before taking them to the play-off final the following season against Gillingham – in which Shrews fell to a last-minute defeat at Wembley.

A poor run of form in the latter stages of the 2009/10 saw Simpson dismissed in April 2010. He then took charge of Stockport County, who Salop thumped 4-0 at Edgeley Park under Graham Turner early in 2010/11. Simpson was sacked by the Hatters before the return clash.

Simpson managed England under-20s for three years between 2017 and 2020 – with whom he won the Under-20 World Cup – before joining Dean Holden as Bristol City assistant head coach.

He took a period of leave from Bristol City in 2021 while receiving treatment for kidney cancer.

Steve Cotterill's Shrewsbury square off with Carlisle in cup competition once more after Town won 2-1 in Cumbria in the FA Cup last season.

Salop made it to the second round of the Carabao Cup last term, exiting with a 2-0 loss against Rochdale at Montgomery Waters Meadow.

Lewis Cox

By Lewis Cox

Multi-Media Sports Journalist

Sports reporter with the Express & Star and Shropshire Star. Covering Shrewsbury Town and with a keen eye for non-league and grassroots.

