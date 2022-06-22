Super signings: Shrewsbury Town's best summer captures from the last ten years

Shrewsbury Town's Jon Nolan celebrates at end of the Sky Bet League One play-off second leg match at Montgomery Waters Meadow

A lot of those players haven't left a lasting impression and will have been forgotten by sections of the Salop fan base.

But there have others that have hit the spot - and proved to be successful for the manager who brought them to Shropshire.

With fans eagerly awaiting the arrival of new players for the 2022/23 League One campaign - here is a glance back at some of the top signings Salop have made in the last ten years.

2021/22 - Matthew Pennington, Luke Leahy, Marko Marosi

Last summer some fans were - to an extent - left disappointed to the end of Shrewsbury's transfer window, but it is hard to deny that Steve Cotterill brought in some very good players.

Although some didn't strike the right chord, such as Sam Cosgrove, who arrived with a big reputation and left are a dismal spell, a handful of captures did make their mark.

Pennington's loan move was made permanent and he was arguably Salop's best and most consistent performer.

Luke Leahy of Shrewsbury Town (AMA)

Leahy had suffered two relegations prior to arriving in Shropshire - but became a fans favourite for his midfield displays and goals after switching from left back.

And Marko Marosi was part of a Salop defence that had spells of being water tight - after becoming the club's permanent keeper following a move from Coventry. All three will play a big role in the coming season.

2019/20 - Ethan Ebanks-Landell

Ebanks-Landell went on to play over 100 games and became Salop captain, after his arrival from Wolves.

Well liked by fans, many were surprised when he was released this summer. He has since signed for Rochdale.

Ethan Ebanks-Landell of Shrewsbury Town and Billy Bodin of Oxford United (AMA)

2017/18 - Jon Nolan, Dean Henderson (loan), Ben Godfrey (loan)

It was a big season for Salop, as they went to Wembley twice and came within touching distance of the Championship under Paul Hurst - and much of the success stemmed from the summer recruitment.

Manchester United loaned England youth stopper Henderson to the club, and Hurst brought in Godfrey from Norwich. Henderson went on to have a storming season before going back to United, which was followed by a Premier League loan at Sheffield United.

His commanding displays played a big part - as did the performances of Godfrey, who underlined his pedigree by signing for Everton in a multi million pound move.

And Nolan, picked up from Chesterfield, was arguably the signing of the summer. The creative midfielder put in some top drawer displays and netted a memorable play off semi final strike at Charlton before departing with Hurst to Ipswich.

2015/16 - Shaun Whalley, Mat Sadler

Free transfers are part and parcel of transfer windows for EFL clubs and Salop are no different. But is Whalley the best free transfer the club has ever had?

He arrived from Luton in 2015, after a previous spell in Shropshire with AFC Telford United - and he went on to become a cult hero among Salop fans over his seven seasons at the club.

Left this summer after being released by Cotterill - but left a lasting legacy at the club.

Sadler was also signed that summer from Rotherham - and played more than 130 times for the club.

Shaun Whalley after signing for Salop (AMA)

2014/15 - Liam Lawrence

The former Republic of Ireland midfielder arrived at Salop in 2014 from Barnsley and played more than 60 times in two seasons at the club.

Took the captains armband for a spell and added creativity to Shrewsbury's midfield.