Stoke swoop for former Shrewsbury Town man Josh Laurent

By Russell Youll

Stoke have signed midfielder Josh Laurent on a three-year deal.

Josh Laurent during his time at Shrewsbury Town (AMA)

The 27-year-old was out of contract at Reading, where he was named Player of the Year in 2020-21.

Laurent said: “I’m really happy to get it done.

“There has been interest from Stoke for a while and as soon as it became clear I was going to become a free agent they called me and let me know just how interested they were.

“They showed me how much they wanted me.

“The manager (Michael O’Neill) went down to London to talk to me and that meant a lot. He told me how much he wanted me and assured me that I would play.

“It was all down to him really because he made me feel wanted and spelt out how he felt he could progress my career.”

Laurent is the Potters’ third summer signing, joining Aden Flint and Harry Clarke.







