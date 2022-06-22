Shrewsbury Town working hard on new signings

David Longwell the first team coach of Shrewsbury Town (AMA)

So far, Town have brought in just one new player – attacking midfielder Jordan Shipley from Coventry City.

And though that was somewhat of a marquee signing for Town, they are yet to follow up on that deal. But Longwell insists they are trying to get ‘the right ones’ in.

“Any club would love to get everything done now, but it is not simple unfortunately,” he told BBC Radio Shropshire. “If you look at last season we got Luke Leahy in the door really early.

“This year we have got Jordan (Shipley) in and if you look at the basis of the team, we’ve got a fantastic base, we’ve got some really good professionals.

“I think there is a really good culture and it is just making sure we get the right ones in – they have got to be right and that can take a lot of time because if there is a player who is available, you’ve then got to appreciate there are other clubs who want them as well.

“So we have got to have a meeting with them, talking to agents, and a lot of these things are always sitting, kind of, they might happen soon or they might take a little bit longer.

“At any club you want to get them in soon, but we have got time and there is an awful lot of work going on every day.”