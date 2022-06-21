Shrewsbury/Telford partnership will benefit both clubs insists Ryan Barnett

AFC Telford United v Shrewsbury in 2021 (AMA)

Former Town youngster Barnett, who now plays for Solihull Moors, had three spells on loan with the Bucks during his time at Montgomery Waters Meadow.

Shrewsbury and Telford reached an agreement last month that will see either club given first refusal on availability for new signings.

It will also lead to more players joining the Bucks from Town on loan. That is something that has been successful in the past with the likes of Barnett and Ryan Sears enjoying successful spells at the New Bucks Head.

And the Moors midfielder believes the new partnership will help even more players.

“Without the two loan spells I had at Telford I’d be nowhere near the player I am today,” he said.

“They gave me the platform to play men’s football. It’s a different world from youth football.

“I nearly made 50 appearances for Telford, you look at Sears as well, it only benefitted us and Shrewsbury as well because we went back and played minutes for Shrewsbury.

“It works well for both clubs.

“In the Telford area there’s bigger clubs like Wolves and Villa, but sometimes they might miss players who can then shine at Telford.

“And if Telford spot a player, they can send them to Shrewsbury and benefit financially.

“Telford will also get good, young, players eager to prove a point.