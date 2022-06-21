Notification Settings

Pre-season: Full Shrewsbury Town and AFC Telford United schedules

By Jonny Drury

Shrewsbury Town and AFC Telford United have both announced a number of pre-season friendlies as their players get set to return to training.

Tom Bloxham of Shrewsbury Town (AMA)

Steve Cotterill's Salop will head off for a training camp in Spain on July 2 - and currently have two friendlies pencilled in for their return, one against the Bucks.

More pre-season season games are to be announced in their schedule - and in the Bucks' schedule, despite already confirming four games.

The Bucks are looking to fill another three slots as Paul Carden looks to have his side raring to go for the new National League North season.

Check out the pre-season games that have been announced so far:

Salop

July 12 - AFC Telford United v Shrewsbury Town - 7.45pm

July 19 - Shrewsbury Town v Cardiff City - 7pm

AFC Telford United

July 5 - Market Drayton Town v AFC Telford United - 7.45pm

July 9 - Whitchurch Alport v AFC Telford United - 3pm

July 12 - AFC Telford United v Shrewsbury Town 7.45pm

July 16 - AFC Telford United v Walsall - 3pm

Jonny Drury

Jonny Drury

@JonnyDrury_Star

Digital Sports Journalist for the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

