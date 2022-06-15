Jaden Bevan gets advice from Joe Hart after signing first pro Shrewsbury deal

Jaden Bevan of Shrewsbury Town (AMA)

The young stopper, who is a life long Salop fan, signed his first pro deal last summer and was handed a contract extension by Steve Cotterill last month.

He has so far seen his game time limited in a first-team capacity – while being named on the bench on a handful of occasions.

And the young stopper, who used to be a regular at the Montgomery Waters Meadow as a supporter, has revealed how former Salop legend and current Celtic keeper Hart has been in touch with words of advice since he made the move into the first team squad.

He explained: “My mum texted Joe Hart and he replied to her because they know each other. He messaged me and we just talked about it all, he gave me some advice and sent me videos of him talking.

“He was really helpful. He gave me advice on what to do and how to handle stuff and it was just weird talking to someone of that level as if you’re mates; he was talking to me as if he actually cared when he didn’t have to talk to me at all, but he did.

“He’s where I want to be and doing what I want to be doing in life, so having a chat with him made that seem more reachable and it made him seem more human.”

He also revealed how, during his time as a scholar at Salop he went through a rough patch of not enjoying his football – but at the moment he is enjoying life in the first-team squad as he continues to improve in an attempt to make his bow for his beloved club.

He added: “You want to be playing games, but I also think you have to be realistic.

“I’m still 19 and I’m learning every day from Beast [Brian Jenson], Cam [Gregory] when he was here, H [Harry Burgoyne], and Marko [Marosi] and I’m just enjoying it to be fair. I’ve just got to keep working.