Shrewsbury Town's Kade Craig signs first professional deal

By Jonny Drury

Teenager Kade Craig has signed his first professional contract with Shrewsbury Town.

Kade Craig after signing his first Shrewsbury Town professional (AMA)
The 18-year-old central defender, who has previously been part of the academy set up at Birmingham City, was named in Steve Cotterill's squad on a handful of occasions last season, and has been regularly training with the first

Now he's been handed his first professional contract with the club - with Academy Director David Longwell explaining it is a great chance for the youngster to keep progressing to get closer to a first team appearance.

He said: "Kade was a regular player for the Under-18s last season and thanks to his performances he was up training with the first team during which he has done really well.

“Because he’s trained with the first team regularly and has featured on the bench, the manager and staff thought he was due to be given extra time to see how he will develop. It’s a great opportunity to see how he can keep progressing within the first-team squad.

“He’s a left-sided player, he can play left of a back three, left-back or lef- wing-back. He’s got a great attitude and he’s done really well since he’s come in with us so we’re delighted he’s going to be with us for another season."

Jonny Drury

By Jonny Drury

@JonnyDrury_Star

Digital Sports Journalist for the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

