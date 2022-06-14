Shrewsbury Town's Kade Craig signs first professional deal

Kade Craig after signing his first Shrewsbury Town professional (AMA)

The 18-year-old central defender, who has previously been part of the academy set up at Birmingham City, was named in Steve Cotterill's squad on a handful of occasions last season, and has been regularly training with the first

Now he's been handed his first professional contract with the club - with Academy Director David Longwell explaining it is a great chance for the youngster to keep progressing to get closer to a first team appearance.

He said: "Kade was a regular player for the Under-18s last season and thanks to his performances he was up training with the first team during which he has done really well.

“Because he’s trained with the first team regularly and has featured on the bench, the manager and staff thought he was due to be given extra time to see how he will develop. It’s a great opportunity to see how he can keep progressing within the first-team squad.