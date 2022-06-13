Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Shrewsbury's Ryan Bowman expresses relief after heart surgery

Shrewsbury Town FCPublished:

Shrewsbury's Ryan Bowman says he feels like a weight has been lifted from his shoulders after he underwent minor heart surgery.

Ryan Bowman of Shrewsbury Town.
Ryan Bowman of Shrewsbury Town.

The striker tweeted a picture from a hospital bed last week saying he had undergone a successful heart operation

Bowman was forced to come off with heart palpitations when Town played Ipswich back in October.

Doctors at Portman Road had to shock his heart – which had raced to 250 beats-per-minute – back into a regular rhythm with the Town man then rushed to hospital.

Bowman has now revealed the surgery he underwent last week is called an Ablation and is a procedure to treat irregular heartbeats and palpitations.

And incredibly, the forward doesn't believe the operation will stop him from reporting for Town duty on the first day of pre-season.

"It's like a big weight has been lifted off my shoulders since the operation," he said.

"I’ve always had mild palpitations and an irregular heartbeat but nothing as extreme as I had in the Ipswich game so to know that it won’t happen again is a big relief for me.

"The hospital team at Liverpool heart and chest surgery were amazing with me and I can’t thank them enough.

"The recovery time is better than we initially thought it was going to be. I need to stay off my feet for a week or 10 days then gradually get back to light jogging and build myself up.

"I'm hoping to be able to get straight into pre-season training with the lads if all goes well."

Shrewsbury Town FC
Football
Sport

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News