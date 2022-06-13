Shrewsbury hero Pete Wilding believes recruitment is key

Pete Wilding

Salop finished 18th in English football's third tier last year, 10 points above the relegation zone.

This summer they have seen the departures of centre-backs Ethan Ebanks-Landell and Aaron Pierre as well as holding midfielder David Davis.

But Wilding – who was part of the Shrewsbury side that famously beat Everton in 2003 – believes with the right defensive additions Town can push on next season.

"They've got key areas to fill in this window," the retired midfielder said.

"If they do well enough with the individuals they are trying to get in then they can push on.

"I think it's important with the combinations, having youth and experience. When I say youth I mean something like 21 to 24 and 25, rather than 18 or 19.

"The defence needs some more stability, one or two have gone.

"I honestly think they should be pushing for 10th, looking up and being there or thereabouts, going for a push (for the play-offs)/

"Ultimately if you're there or thereabouts in November and December then you're in a great position to strengthen and go for something in January."

Wilding now works in player recruitment for Championship side Coventry.

Town snapped up midfielder Jordan Shipley from the Sky Blues earlier this summer.

And if striker Dan Udoh and the versatile Luke Leahy already in the squad, Wilding is expecting Salop to be a side full of energy next season.

"Me personally I like to see energy," he added.

"Energy alongside Daniel (Udoh), if he stays, you want that up front. All the best sides work their socks off and press high from the front.

"Luke (Leahy) in midfield is still a really good, fit pro, alongside Jordan (Shipley), there's two good pairs of legs there.

"If you can get a disciplined defensive one, with two running off him, then great.

"If you're going to stick with a back three you've got two lads there breaking from midfield, two wing-backs and two lads up front.