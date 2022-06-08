Shrewsbury Town fans show Ryan Bowman support after heart operation

Ryan Bowman of Shrewsbury Town.

The 30-year-old tweeted a picture from a hospital bed saying his heart operation was a success.

Bowman was forced to came off with heart palpitations when Shrewsbury played Ipswich at back in October.

Doctors at Portman Road had to shock his heart back into a beat and the Town man was immediately rushed to hospital.

Bowman’s heart had raced to 250 beats-per-minute.

But he was discharged from Ipswich Hospital that night.

In the days after, it was revealed the incident at Portman Road wasn’t the first time Bowman had experienced a heart issue.

But the previous occasion was on a far lesser scale while he trained with former club Exeter.

Despite what happened in Suffolk, Bowman went on to play in 36 more games last season.

It is not yet known if he will have recovered from his operation in time for pre-season training.

Heart operation was a success 👏🏼 pic.twitter.com/mJB5EiQdK1 — Ryan Bowman (@ryan_bowman12) June 8, 2022

Following his tweet confirming he had undergone successful heart surgery, fans inundated the striker with messages of support.

Shrewsbury fan account, Salopia tweeted: “Rest up now Ryan. Hope you make a full recovery in your own time and come back stronger when you are ready.

“Some things are more important than football.”

Supporter Lucy Evans said: “All the best for a speedy recovery.”