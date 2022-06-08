Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Josh Vela agrees move from Shrewsbury Town to Fleetwood Town

Shrewsbury Town FCPublished: Comments

Fleetwood Town have confirmed the signing of Shrewsbury Town midfielder Josh Vela.

Josh Vela of Shrewsbury Town.
Josh Vela of Shrewsbury Town.

Town had claimed Vela, who was out of contract, had agreed to sign a new deal at Montgomery Waters Meadow.

But no contract was signed and Vela has now opted to join League One rivals Fleetwood, who are managed by former Scotland international Scott Brown.

“I’m looking forward to the move, it’s been in the pipeline for a couple of weeks now and after meeting the manager I can’t wait to get going,” Vela said.

“The gaffer was a big draw because of the position and how he played during his career, he’s a legend in Scottish football.”

Shrewsbury Town FC
Football
Sport

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News