Josh Vela agrees move from Shrewsbury Town to Fleetwood Town

Josh Vela of Shrewsbury Town.

Town had claimed Vela, who was out of contract, had agreed to sign a new deal at Montgomery Waters Meadow.

But no contract was signed and Vela has now opted to join League One rivals Fleetwood, who are managed by former Scotland international Scott Brown.

“I’m looking forward to the move, it’s been in the pipeline for a couple of weeks now and after meeting the manager I can’t wait to get going,” Vela said.