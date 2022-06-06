Notification Settings

Former Shrewsbury boss back in the EFL

By Russell Youll

Former Shrewsbury Town boss Paul Hurst has returned to the Football League after leading his Grimsby Town side to victory in the National League play-offs.

Grimsby Town manager Paul Hurst celebrates with the National League play off final trophy after during the Vanarama National League play off final match at the London Stadium, London. Picture date: Sunday June 5, 2022. PA Photo. See PA story SOCCER National League. Photo credit should read: Tim Goode/PA Wire...RESTRICTIONS: Use subject to restrictions. Editorial use only, no commercial use without prior consent from rights holder..
The Mariners clinched a dramatic play-off win over Solihull Moors when Jordan Maguire-Drew touched in from close range in the 112th minute at West Ham’s London Stadium on Sunday.

Solihull, who were only founded in 2007, had been on course to reach League Two after taking the lead through Kyle Hudlin late in the first half. Yet Grimsby, who needed extra time to win their previous two play-off games against Notts County and Wrexham, dug deep again and levelled through John McAtee before Maguire-Drew snatched it.

Hurst joined Shrewsbury from Grimsby in October 2016, guiding the club to safety having been bottom of League One.

He left for Ipswich Town in May 2018.

