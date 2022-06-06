Former Shrewsbury boss back in the EFL

The Mariners clinched a dramatic play-off win over Solihull Moors when Jordan Maguire-Drew touched in from close range in the 112th minute at West Ham’s London Stadium on Sunday.

Solihull, who were only founded in 2007, had been on course to reach League Two after taking the lead through Kyle Hudlin late in the first half. Yet Grimsby, who needed extra time to win their previous two play-off games against Notts County and Wrexham, dug deep again and levelled through John McAtee before Maguire-Drew snatched it.