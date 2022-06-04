Former Shrewsbury Town coach Eric Ramsay in frame for Barnsley job

Eric Ramsay (AMA)

Ramsay, 30, from Llanfyllin in Montgomeryshire, is currently set-piece coach at Manchester United, where he will work under new boss Erik ten Hag, who is thought to be keen on keeping the coach.

He joined United from Chelsea, where he worked in the under-23s set-up last summer. Ramsay spent two-and-a-half years at Shrewsbury, from head of academy coaching to joint-caretaker boss with Danny Coyne following John Askey’s sacking in 2018.

Ramsay is said to be on a shortlist of five or six names to take over at Oakwell, after the Tykes were relegated from the Championship under Poya Asbaghi, who was axed.