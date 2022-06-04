Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Former Shrewsbury Town coach Eric Ramsay in frame for Barnsley job

By Lewis CoxShrewsbury Town FCPublished: Comments

Former Shrewsbury Town academy boss and interim boss Eric Ramsay is reportedly in the frame for the vacant Barnsley job.

Eric Ramsay (AMA)
Eric Ramsay (AMA)

Ramsay, 30, from Llanfyllin in Montgomeryshire, is currently set-piece coach at Manchester United, where he will work under new boss Erik ten Hag, who is thought to be keen on keeping the coach.

He joined United from Chelsea, where he worked in the under-23s set-up last summer. Ramsay spent two-and-a-half years at Shrewsbury, from head of academy coaching to joint-caretaker boss with Danny Coyne following John Askey’s sacking in 2018.

Ramsay is said to be on a shortlist of five or six names to take over at Oakwell, after the Tykes were relegated from the Championship under Poya Asbaghi, who was axed.

Also confirmed to be a candidate is Burton boss Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink and Cheltenham chief Michael Duff.

Shrewsbury Town FC
Football
Sport
Lewis Cox

By Lewis Cox

Multi-Media Sports Journalist

Sports reporter with the Express & Star and Shropshire Star. Covering Shrewsbury Town and with a keen eye for non-league and grassroots.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News