David Longwell: Shrewsbuty-Telford partnership will improve pathway

Steve Cotterill and David Longwell (AMA)

Town have invested into a formal relationship with their National League North neighbours, primarily at academy level, in a move that hopes to benefit both clubs in the immediate and long term.

The link could see more Salop loans at the New Bucks Head and Town offered the chance to look at any top Bucks talent.

But, chiefly, academy boss Longwell – who is also first-team coach under manager Steve Cotterill – says the agreement can be extremely beneficial at younger age groups, right down to early teens, to further develop what he says is a very progressive academy.

“We’ve invested in this relationship, there’s now a pathway that they can come to Shrewsbury,” Longwell told the Shropshire Star.

“They are different levels, so any player maybe not making it here, they can go there.

“Another thing is we’ll be doing CPD (continuing professional development) with the staff they have, to try to link things together more. I’ve been doing this a long time and can maybe help them.

“I don’t know everything but there’s definitely things with developing young players we can help our own coaches and outwards.

“It’s trying to use the resources we have, we’re lucky as a full-time football club with good, full-time staff, if we can help the guys at Telford, good people there, it can create that pathway to progress out our academy.

“Our academy has gone from strength to strength over the last two-and-a-half to three years from where it was before. The level has gone higher. If we can keep that pathway from Telford then it’s a positive.

“Hopefully through time we’ll find it very beneficial with players who can come over.”

Pathway is a key word for Longwell, with the help of academy recruitment chief Gary Wharton, as they continue to target the top young talent from across the region.

He said: “For me it works for the under-18s down. If you’re coming out of under-18s but not quite ready for our first team then you might be able to go and play in the National League, so there’s that opportunity. If we think they’re at that level we’ll look to do that.

“And if you look at all the age levels down, it’s a really good location, so it gives that pathway and opportunity.

“Through time, we talk about shadow groups, we’ve got such a good relationship with Jamie (Edwards) in the community department (now Shrewsbury Town Foundation) because there’s that many good kids in there that might suddenly start to develop.