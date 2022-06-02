Shrewsbury Town reward under-20 international Xander Parke with first pro deal

Highly-rated Town academy graduate goalkeeper Xander Parke, left, with academy director and first team coach David Longwell after signing a new deal Xander Parke is a Saint Kitts and Nevis under-20 international

Parke, a 6ft 2ins shot-stopper, has made a big impression on academy and first-team staff since checking in from Stoke City this season.

He has regularly trained with the first team and been rewarded for eye-catching progress with a one-year deal.

Town academy director and first team coach David Longwell sees the deal as a 'coup' for the club.

Parke, who turns 18 this month, represents Saint Kitts and Nevis at under-20 level and is due to represent the Caribbean island at under-20 level this month.

Longwell said: "He's somebody we identified a while back. He's got so much potential as a young goalkeeper so he's a great signing for us to make.

"For someone with age on their side to be playing international football already, it's only another positive sign.

"We brought him into the under-18s and he's done extremely well so obviously to get in and get a professional contract is a credit to him. To be playing international football is another example and it's a bit of a coup for us.

"Any experience playing international football or playing people older than you can set you in a good line for playing with the first team.

"He's very professional and he's got a great attitude but now it's down to him to come in and keep working and make the most of this opportunity."

Parke joins fellow academy graduate Jaden Bevan in the professional goalkeeper ranks with Town. Bevan, expected to be third-choice keeper next term, signed a new one-year deal last week.