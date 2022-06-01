Shrewsbury's Elliott Bennett after re-signing: I'll play until I'm told I can't go on

Elliott Bennett has spoken of his delight at extending his Shrewsbury Town deal (AMA)

The wing-back enjoyed a very impressive first term at Montgomery Waters Meadow having joined his home county club aged 32.

Bennett, now 33, started almost every game in League One and was a leading figure in Steve Cotterill's Town dressing room.

He was rewarded for that form with another one-year deal after 'holding up his end of the bargain' in terms of availability and performance.

“I’m delighted to sign. The gaffer and I had a really good conversation when I first came to Shrewsbury," said Bennett.

"He wanted me to play games and be available and if I did that and performed he would reward me with another contract.

"I feel like I held up my end of that bargain and he’s held up his end. There was nothing on paper but it was a gentlemen’s agreement and I’ve done well enough for it to be honoured."

Barnett has admitted on several occasions the pull of spending more time with his young family was a factor in him signing for Shrewsbury from Blackburn Rovers last summer.

The versatile Bennett, a former Wolves youngster, has enjoyed a distinguished career with titles and promotion success with Brighton, Norwich and Blackburn.

He played across the top four divisions from League Two to the Premier League, including more than 50 appearances in the top flight. Bennett could be an option for the Town captaincy next season, given the departure of former skipper Ethan Ebanks-Landell.

“It’s been massive to come back home to Shropshire and spend more time with my family, my wife and my kids – and one has just started school. It’s great to be able to be more of a dad and husband to a young family whilst still doing what I love for a job," he added.

“I feel good still. The gaffer’s pre-season makes you fit and it’s one of the hardest I’ve had to do in my 16/17 years as a footballer. I’ve still got lots to give on the pitch and I think I can help the younger players too, I’ll be a voice to help them grow hopefully.