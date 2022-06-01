Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Josh Vela set to leave Shrewsbury Town for Fleetwood

By Lewis CoxShrewsbury Town FCPublished: Comments

Shrewsbury Town star Josh Vela is poised to join League One rivals Fleetwood Town as a free agent, it is understood.

Josh Vela made 94 appearances for Town in two-and-a-half seasons but his time at the club has come to an end (AMA)
Josh Vela made 94 appearances for Town in two-and-a-half seasons but his time at the club has come to an end (AMA)

The 28-year-old midfielder is yet to sign a new contract at Montgomery Waters Meadow and is believed to be heading to Highbury Stadium to join the Cod Army.

Vela has spent two-and-a-half years at Shrewsbury but is now set to join up with another side closer to his north west home.

The former Bolton man held talks with boss Steve Cotterill at the end of the season, with his contract at Shrewsbury expiring at the end of this month.

Vela has been a regular in the side in his time at the club and was voted player of the season in his first full term.

In all he scored five goals in 94 appearances.

Shrewsbury's retained list, published on May 3, said Vela has been offered and agreed new terms, to which Cotterill said "I'm delighted that we've agreed a new deal with Josh".

But no fresh contract was signed and Town now find themselves another midfielder down as Cotterill continues with summer business. Jordan Shipley has already been drafted in from Coventry City.

Fleetwood, under the new management of Scott Brown, survived League One relegation by the skin of their teeth, ahead of Gillingham on goal difference.

Shrewsbury Town FC
Football
Sport
Lewis Cox

By Lewis Cox

Multi-Media Sports Journalist

Sports reporter with the Express & Star and Shropshire Star. Covering Shrewsbury Town and with a keen eye for non-league and grassroots.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News