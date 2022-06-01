Josh Vela set to leave Shrewsbury Town for Fleetwood

Josh Vela made 94 appearances for Town in two-and-a-half seasons but his time at the club has come to an end (AMA)

The 28-year-old midfielder is yet to sign a new contract at Montgomery Waters Meadow and is believed to be heading to Highbury Stadium to join the Cod Army.

Vela has spent two-and-a-half years at Shrewsbury but is now set to join up with another side closer to his north west home.

The former Bolton man held talks with boss Steve Cotterill at the end of the season, with his contract at Shrewsbury expiring at the end of this month.

Vela has been a regular in the side in his time at the club and was voted player of the season in his first full term.

In all he scored five goals in 94 appearances.

Shrewsbury's retained list, published on May 3, said Vela has been offered and agreed new terms, to which Cotterill said "I'm delighted that we've agreed a new deal with Josh".

But no fresh contract was signed and Town now find themselves another midfielder down as Cotterill continues with summer business. Jordan Shipley has already been drafted in from Coventry City.