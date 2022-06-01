Jordan Shipley backed to bring attacking threat to Shrewsbury

Coventry City's Jordan Shipley applauds the fans after the final whistle in the Emirates FA Cup fourth round match at St. Mary's, Southampton. Picture date: Saturday February 5, 2022..

Shipley, 24, swiftly became Steve Cotterill's first new Town signing of the summer after penning a three-year deal shortly after the end of the season.

Boyhood Sky Blues fan and academy graduate Shipley, a forward-thinking midfielder, can bring more of a goal return from midfield, something the side lacked aside from Luke Leahy.

Wilding, the former Shrewsbury favourite who now works at Coventry as under-16s to under-20s recruitment co-ordinator, believes the new recruit will boost that department.

"Jordan's a box-to-box midfielder who can pop up with a few goals for you, certainly in League One," said Wilding, who made the switch to Coventry after departing Stoke in 2020.

"He's pals with (Marko) Marosi.

"Jordan should be a good addition. Apart from Luke Leahy goals were very sparse (from that position).

"Daniel overall did really well after he was written off in the early stages under the manager."

Leamington-born Shipley helped City to two promotions in three seasons as the Sky Blues lifted from League Two to the Championship.

He was a regular in League One and started 27 games in the Championship campaign of 2020/21 but just 11 starts in the recently-completed campaign.

"As you go through the levels you can say people find their levels, with most things.

"He was a good squad player, he had a few starts, but deep down if they were looking for that extra real quality he might not be in the first XI.

"But at the bottom end of the Championship and top end of League One, he's got the experience, he's done it.

"And although I don't know him personally, he seems a good lad, a character.

"He's got an edge when he needs it, which again is good. You need some terriers in there, some disciplined terriers, I'm convinced if he stays fit, which he has done, he should be good for the Town."

Wilding, renowned for his versatility at Town, said of Shipley's role: "It depends what the manager goes with next season.

"So is Jordan going to play where Josh Vela was (in attacking midfield) if he keeps two strikers?

"Jordan's played as a one behind two in a three-man midfield. He'd get you out of a tricky situation if you had injuries and he needed to be left wing-back, but he needs to be in the centre of the pitch.