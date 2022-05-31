Shrewsbury hero Mickey Brown salutes departed Shaun Whalley

Shaun Whalley (AMA)

Whalley, 34, will officially leave Montgomery Waters Meadow at the expiration of his contract at the end of next month after clocking up 257 appearances.

Brown, Town’s top league appearance maker with 418 and like Whalley an iconic and exciting winger, is a big fan of the Liverpudlian he labelled a top servant.

“I can definitely relate as far as he was quick, agile, skilful and every time he got the ball he gets you on the edge of your seat,” said Gay Meadow favourite Brown.

“It comes to everybody at a certain age you move on and be possibly not as quick or agile, but he’s been a great servant for the club.

“Most definitely (he has shown commitment), he’s played a lot of games, it’s a hell of an achievement, I wish him all the best with where he’s going to next.”

Brown admits he also enjoys seeing top scorer Daniel Udoh in full flight. He added: “Udoh, when I watched the Lincoln game, he did stand out to me.

“He’s similar in stature to me – I may’ve been just a little bit quicker! – but he gets me excited to watch him play.

“He’s got a good future if he keeps his head down and keeps working hard.”