Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Shrewsbury hero Mickey Brown salutes departed Shaun Whalley

By Lewis CoxShrewsbury Town FCPublished: Comments

Shrewsbury legend Mickey Brown paid tribute to Shaun Whalley after an ‘hell of an achievement’ by the departing winger.

Shaun Whalley (AMA)
Shaun Whalley (AMA)

Whalley, 34, will officially leave Montgomery Waters Meadow at the expiration of his contract at the end of next month after clocking up 257 appearances.

Brown, Town’s top league appearance maker with 418 and like Whalley an iconic and exciting winger, is a big fan of the Liverpudlian he labelled a top servant.

“I can definitely relate as far as he was quick, agile, skilful and every time he got the ball he gets you on the edge of your seat,” said Gay Meadow favourite Brown.

“It comes to everybody at a certain age you move on and be possibly not as quick or agile, but he’s been a great servant for the club.

“Most definitely (he has shown commitment), he’s played a lot of games, it’s a hell of an achievement, I wish him all the best with where he’s going to next.”

Brown admits he also enjoys seeing top scorer Daniel Udoh in full flight. He added: “Udoh, when I watched the Lincoln game, he did stand out to me.

“He’s similar in stature to me – I may’ve been just a little bit quicker! – but he gets me excited to watch him play.

“He’s got a good future if he keeps his head down and keeps working hard.”

n Former striker Steve Morison will bring Cardiff City to Montgomery Waters Meadow for a pre-season friendly on Tuesday, July 19. It is Town's second confirmed friendly, a week after a trip to AFC Telford.

Shrewsbury Town FC
Football
Sport
Lewis Cox

By Lewis Cox

Multi-Media Sports Journalist

Sports reporter with the Express & Star and Shropshire Star. Covering Shrewsbury Town and with a keen eye for non-league and grassroots.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News