Number crunching puts Luke Leahy top for Shrewsbury

Luke Leahy (AMA)

We have gone back through our marks across the season and done the maths to give each member of the squad an average score.

The Shropshire Star gave ratings for 35 games, and looking at those who started at least 10 times, we can compare how they fared over the course of the campaign.

Luke Leahy– 7.7

An unsurprising leader – though perhaps the size of his lead is a little eye-catching – Leahy was definitely Town’s standout performer this term.

New life was breathed into his debut Shrews campaign after switching into a previously unfamiliar central midfield role, where consistent ratings scarcely dropped below a 7/10.

Shaun Whalley – 7.1

Crept into the voting due to being marked on 10 starts in all competitions and Whalley, whose seven season stay at the club ended upon his release this summer, is the only other player to clock over the seven mark.

His form, with some crucial goals added in, prior to a long-term November injury was nothing short of excellent.

Matthew Pennington – 6.9

A vastly consistent performer, it is no surprise to see the centre-back and Bennett trail Leahy among Town’s regular starters – as they were this reporter’s top three this term.

Pennington’s first full season went from strength to strength as he continued to improve.

Elliott Bennett – 6.9

His availability, for a seasoned pro well into his 30s, was quite remarkable. He played almost every game. And it was not merely his availability, but his impressive consistency that earned him a spot so high on this list.

Josh Vela – 6.9

The midfielder was rated on fewer occasions that his two 6.9 rivals but still clocked up a good score.

He was particularly impressive after a comeback from injury. Ratings tailed a little at back end of season.

Ethan Ebanks-Landell – 6.8

Like Whalley, Ebanks-Landell’s Town career is over but the captain enjoyed another consistent campaign – his third as a Shrews player.

He was rated 27 times, six fewer than some outfield colleagues.

David Davis – 6.8

The defensive midfielder’s, another to exit the club, ratings generally improved as the season went on.

His season ended in February due to injury, unfortunately.

Nathanael Ogbeta – 6.8

Left out of side initially but worked his way in and from just 16 ratings he clocked up some impressive consistency before his exit to Championship Swansea in the new year.

Tyrese Fornah – 6.8

Eased into Davis’s midfield role in February and was a shining light towards the end of the season.

His parent club Nottingham Forest are back in the big league. It will be interesting to see where Fornah heads next.

Daniel Udoh – 6.7

Town’s 16-goal top scorer perhaps comes out a touch lower than expected but was rated on 32 occasions.

Blew hot and cold in terms of ratings at times, a couple of 9s, a few 8s but also some 6s.

George Nurse – 6.7

Very impressive consistency at such a young age in his first full season of Football League action.

Ratings generally better as a left centre-half but remained reliable throughout.

Ryan Bowman – 6.7

Bowman finished runner-up in the scoring stakes in his first crack at a full League One season at the start of his 30s.

Always worked hard even when goals didn’t flow, which earned him respectable marks.

Marko Marosi – 6.6

Probably paid a little for a lack of clean sheets early on – in no way all his fault.

A very consistent and solid debut campaign between the sticks. His overall record of 14 clean sheets from 46 league games is solid.

Tom Bloxham – 6.6

Rated on 11 occasions and can be very pleased to see himself with such a solid average.

A breakthrough season, having turned 18, no doubt and the club should be excited by what is to come.

Aaron Pierre – 5.8

Started more often than some might recall and Was rated on 12 occasions, but his average score paid for a difficult start to the campaign.

Pierre, who has since been released, was part of a struggling back three at the beginning of the campaign and was left out of the side, unable to raise his average score.