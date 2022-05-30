Cardiff City head to Shrewsbury for pre-season clash

Cardiff City in action at West Brom earlier this year (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

The Bluebirds, who endured a tough season in the Championship under Steve Morison, will head to Shropshire for an evening clash on Tuesday July 19.

The visit of Cardiff will come after the club have spent time in Valencia on a pre-season tour - which will then be followed by a pre-season friendly against AFC Telford United at the New Bucks Head on Tuesday July 12.