Cardiff City head to Shrewsbury for pre-season clash

The Bluebirds, who endured a tough season in the Championship under Steve Morison, will head to Shropshire for an evening clash on Tuesday July 19.
The visit of Cardiff will come after the club have spent time in Valencia on a pre-season tour - which will then be followed by a pre-season friendly against AFC Telford United at the New Bucks Head on Tuesday July 12.
The two sides have met each other in three pre-season friendlies since 2015 - with the last competitive game coming in the 2016 FA Cup when Andy Mangan handed Salop a 1-0 win in Wales.