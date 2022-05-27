Shrewsbury Town confirm Valencia trip and first domestic friendly

Shrewsbury Town will reconvene for pre-season in late June before jetting out to Spain on July 2 (AMA)

Steve Cotterill will take his first team squad and staff out to the east coast of Spain to kick-off their warm-up for the 2022/23 season.

Town will spend one week between Saturday, July 2 and July 9 in Spain and it is likely that the camp will consist of a friendly. A fixture against Championship side Coventry City has been mooted but not confirmed.

It remains to be seen whether the fixture is open for supporters, with travelling Town fans no doubt keen to see their side on the continent.

Due to the pandemic it is the first time Town have travelled abroad for pre-season since under Sam Ricketts in 2019, where they embarked on Portugal.

Town have also confirmed their first pre-season friendlies back home, with a trip to neighbours AFC Telford United to follow on Tuesday, July 12, a few days after their return.

Shrews have faced the Bucks regularly in recent summers and the fixture will now be an annual one after this week's academy link-up.

Tickets for that local clash will be sold by hosts Telford at £10 for adults, £8 for concessions, £3 for 12-18 year olds and free for under-12s with paying adult.