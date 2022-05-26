Town fan Jaden Bevan pens new Shrewsbury deal

Jaden Bevan has signed a new one-year contract at his boyhood club (AMA)

Bevan, 19, will remain on the books of Steve Cotterill's first team for a second season after he penned his first professional terms this time last year.

The Shrewsbury-born shot-stopper is yet to make his senior debut but has been an unused substitute on several occasions.

Former Meole Brace student Bevan, who is from Bowbrook in the town, shared the same school and neighbourhood as legendary former Shrewsbury and England keeper Joe Hart.

Bevan last year said he would likely spend time away on loan to experience men's football, but a move was not forthcoming with Cameron Gregory – who has since been released – nursing an injury.

"Jaden was given the opportunity for his first year as a professional last year due to his performances for the under-18s," said Town first-team coach David Longwell.

"Last season, Jaden developed a lot and his application and excellent attitude day-to-day have given him the next level of progression.

"The manager, (goalkeeper coach) Brian Jensen, Alby (Aaron Wilbraham), and I all felt he has deserved another year to give him the chance to keep developing and progressing at Shrewsbury Town."

The teenager was last season behind Marko Marosi, Harry Burgoyne and Gregory in Town's keeper stakes.

No.1 Marosi and Ludlow-born Burgoyne, who had a contract extension exercised for the new season, are expected to play first and second fiddle again though Bevan will continue to provide competition on a daily basis and injury cover.

He could embark on a loan into non-league football and is likely to play his part in matchday squads in cup competitions after impressing with his attitude in training.

Bevan did spend a brief spell on loan at Midland League Haughmond as a scholar. He has been with his boyhood club Shrewsbury since under-14s having previously played in grassroots with Meole Brace, Shrewsbury Juniors and Saha.