Shrewsbury legend Dean Spink keen to see stability

Spink also praised chairman Roland Wycherley

Spink, 55, the former Town defender and centre-forward, acknowledged Town's position in battling against the financial might and huge profile of League One big guns including Sheffield Wednesday, Ipswich and Sunderland, until the latter's play-off success last weekend.

Town's all-time cult hero Spink referenced Town's history of selling prized assets but hinted that sometimes that may be the answer to staying afloat and away from financial disaster, as with rival clubs over the years.

"When I look at the division, you look through the teams and think 'Shrewsbury?' Going back a few years teams there weren't those teams," Spink, who went on to become club physio, admitted.

"They are doing really well to hold their own. Next season, I don't know what'll happen player-wise, Shrewsbury has always been a selling club, John McGinlay, Carl Griffiths, players move on which I understand, because it's money for the club, but it comes a time now there's stability where they can forward and push on.

"It's a great league to be in, it's a tough league, not an easy one, Shrewsbury are trying to push on, sometimes you've got to step back and (appreciate) – I know it's frustrating for fans, I get that."

Town have made an ambitious start to their summer business with the addition of Coventry midfielder Jordan Shipley on a bumper three-year deal.

"You look at budgets, football's on budgets and all about money, and fair play for Roland Wycherley, he's kept that club going well above board and progressed," Spink added.