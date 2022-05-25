Notification Settings

Standing areas could be at all top tier clubs

By Russell YoullShrewsbury Town FCPublished: Comments

All clubs in the top two tiers of English football could be allowed to introduce licensed safe standing areas next season.

Former Shrewsbury Town player David Edwards watches the game in the safe standing area.

Sports Minister Nigel Huddleston said he was minded to change the existing all-seater policy to enable Premier League and Championship clubs to introduce safe standing sections under strict conditions, following a pilot involving five clubs in the second half of the current campaign.

A firm decision is subject to a final independent evaluation of the pilot confirming the findings of an interim report, the minister said.

Huddleston added: “The Government’s approach has been driven by safety considerations throughout and this will continue to be our priority.

“We are not complacent about spectator safety, nor are we complacent about the safety policies that have served spectators well for many years. We will continue to work closely with the Sports Grounds Safety Authority, football clubs, the football governing bodies and local authorities to ensure that spectator safety remains paramount.”

Shrewsbury Town already have a safe standing area, which was installed in 2018.

Russell Youll

By Russell Youll

Group Sports Editor for the Express & Star and Shropshire Star

