Mike Davis: Shrewsbury have made huge progress

Roger Groves (Member of Supporters Parliament), Helen Hall (Member of Supporters Parliament), Brian Caldwell (Chief Executive) and Mike Davis (Supporter liaison officer)

Shrewsbury Town In The Community – which will be rebranded Shrewsbury Town Foundation – continue to grow from strength to strength under the leadership of Jamie Edwards.

The foundation’s strands of service from football development, education and learning and health and wellbeing offer support to countless members of the community on a daily basis.

Davis says the community section have taken another significant step this year and the difference since the 2007 move to Oteley Road is colossal.

“It’s been a big 12 months for them, they’ve had the new 4G pitch put in (costing £650,000), they’ve taken over the Shropshire FA premises at the back of the ground and the running of the women’s team who have won the league and made the cup final,” said Davis. “It’s been an amazing 12 months, it’s something both Roger (Groves, SLO) and I are immensely proud to see how far that’s going and how far it’s come over five or six years. When we moved to the new ground we didn’t really have a community department, we did bits and pieces but there was nothing solid.

“Now we have supporters at the ground every day of the week, things like mental health classes, disability awareness classes, it’s phenomenal because it ties the football club into the community.

“I know how proud Jamie was seeing the women’s team playing on the Meadow against Walsall to lift the trophy in their final game.”

Town, meanwhile, confirmed that the sales of season tickets for the 2022/23 campaign have neared 3,000. Prices are at the second stage until June 24, when they will enter the final stage.

Davis added: “It will be the Shrewsbury Town Foundation, a charitable foundation, it ties in with all the great work they are doing in the community.

“We’ve done a huge amount this season on involvement, helping people who would potential struggle to get to football grounds to see games, with Jamie and Richie, our DSLO (disabled supporters liaison officer) to ensure we have a way of people to contact us with concerns.