George Nurse pleased with Shrewsbury progress

George Nurse of Shrewsbury Town (AMA)

The talented wing-back joined Town last summer on a two-year deal following his departure from Bristol City.

Nurse enjoyed a successful first campaign at Montgomery Waters Meadow with the defender making 50 appearances in all competitions.

And the 23-year-old is pleased he opted to head to Shropshire when weighing up his options this time last year.

“I’m really enjoying it here,” Nurse said. “I’m really enjoying my time, it’s a great club and I’m really glad I joined.

“Obviously, playing games is what you want at this age, and I’m getting plenty of that here so I can’t complain.

“I think I’ve developed as a player, I think I’m becoming more mature and making better decisions on the pitch which is standing me in good stead.

“Obviously, playing a game week in and week out gives you that confidence so yeah, it’s been brilliant, and I just want to keep going.”

Nurse joined Bristol City aged seven and progressed through the club’s academy before signing professional terms.

But before joining Shrewsbury, the defender enjoyed a number of successful loan spells.

He got his first taste of senior football playing for Weston-Super-Mare in National League South.

And he then went on to have temporary spells in the Football League with Newport and Walsall.

It was that first loan with Weston-Super-Mare, though, they really shaped him as a player – with the wing-back enduring a tough few months that saw him win just one game and ultimately end the season with a relegation on his CV.

“It was a tough season,” Nurse said looking back. “Obviously, we did get relegated that season, but I got a load of games and loads of experience playing men’s football which was good for me.

“When you’re playing in a team that is struggling, you learn a lot at that age, it taught me about fighting for three points every week and understanding that it means a lot.