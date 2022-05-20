Dave Edwards: Jordan Shipley what Shrewsbury were crying out for

Coventry City's Jordan Shipley gets emotional in his last game for the club before joining Shrewsbury Town Coventry City's Jordan Shipley applauds the fans after the final whistle in the Emirates FA Cup fourth round match at St. Mary's, Southampton. Picture date: Saturday February 5, 2022..

Attack-minded midfielder Shipley, 24, checked in last week on a three-year contract which former hometown star Edwards claims protects the club’s investment.

Left-footed Shipley was a long-term target of Steve Cotterill’s. He helped his local side Coventry progress from League Two to the Championship and agreed a new one-year deal with the Sky Blues to ensure a fee for his services.

“It’s an exciting addition for Town, definitely, and it’s exciting if it’s a sign of things to come as well,” said ex-Wales international Edwards.

“I think all Shrewsbury fans can agree that the players Steve Cotterill has brought in on these longer contracts have all been a success so far.

“I fully expect Jordan Shipley to be exactly the same, he’s a position we’ve been crying out, a bit more of an attacking midfielder.

“Being left-footed always brings balance and he’s someone who can make an impact at the offensive end of the pitch, which can help out the strikers, the likes of Dan Udoh, to create chances and take some work load off him.

“He was one of the best players in League One for Coventry when they got promoted. It hasn’t quite happened for him in the Championship, but he’s a good age, he seems to be a good character from what I’ve heard.

“I’m really impressed and we got it wrapped up really early, that’s the important thing.”

Edwards admitted that Shipley’s age – he does not turn 25 until September – will bring admiring glances if he impresses for Town.

Despite struggling for games in the Championship this season, Shipley has already clocked up 163 career appearances.

“Town and the manager have understood they’ve got a brilliant signing here and to give him three years is protecting your asset,” Edwards continued.

“He could quite easily have a very good season for Shrewsbury, hopefully in a successful team, score 10 goals from midfield and create, and there will be clubs after him at his age.

“Looking from a player’s point of view, with the uncertainty around at the moment, when you have a club as well run as Shrewsbury offering you three years that early in the window, you know you’re going to play as long as you apply yourself with a good attitude and luck with injuries, I think there’s a lot said for the security the club can offer, which a lot of others can’t.