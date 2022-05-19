Shrewsbury's Mike Davis is backing review

In Picture L>R: Roger Groves (Member of Supporters Parliament), Helen Hall (Member of Supporters Parliament), Brian Caldwell (Chief Executive) and Mike Davis (Member of Supporters Parliament)..

Parliament will discuss the landmark report from MP Tracey Crouch and it has been reported all 10 key representations will look to be implemented.

The major inclusions to ensure the safeguarding of football club’s future and financial security will be an independent regulator, within which a proper and suitable test for would-be owners.

Other recommendations include ‘shadow boards’ consisting of supporters to allow a greater fan input and a ‘golden share’ for fan groups for a say on key decisions. Town supporter liaison officer Davis believes the review – which was borne out of the failed European Super League plot – is a major step forward.

“The independent regulator for football will be a big thing because it will take the power out of the hands of bigger clubs,” said Davis.

“There are discussions about transfer levies, money handed down the pyramid to smaller clubs, it’s a major step forward to football. It’s come around after the Super League debacle, a lot ties in with Fair Game – more money handed down from Premier League clubs, which would be a huge step forward.

“Football League clubs have always been at the beck and call of the Premier League clubs, who get things pushed through.

“From fan representation point of view it asks huge questions of owners who in the past haven’t wanted to get involved with supporters.

“Fan representation on the main board will be a huge move for all of football.”

Town have earned a reputation as one of the most secure and well-run clubs in the Football League. There have been reports the club could undergo a takeover during the summer – and Davis says steps forward like the review are vital for the long-term.

“We’re in an incredibly lucky position that the chairman has the club at heart, is a supporter and has run us the right way for 20 years,” he added. “But that’s not to say – we all know potentially who could take over the club – but in years to come you don’t know what will happen.

“Clubs change hands, you don’t know where that will end up.

“It is about safeguarding the long-term. The higher up the leagues you go the more at risk you are at being taken over by a person or group that doesn’t have a link to the football club and see it as a way of making money and increasing their ego and stance.

“We’re lucky that people involved and will be immediately involved if rumours are true have the club at heart, but that’s not to say in 10, 15, 20 years’ time we won’t be in the same position as Derby, Bolton, Portsmouth in the past. It’s not about safeguarding for us, but for generations to come.

“Ultimately the only people who will do that properly are the supporters.”

Davis, who also works voluntarily as one of the club’s supporters’ parliament officers, referenced clubs to have gone to the wall – or been mightily close to doing so – because of dire mismanagement.

He said: “It winds supporters up when they see clubs get in trouble, almost go to the wall, are out with the begging buckets pleading for help and a few years later they’re out spending beyond their means again to try to push through the leagues. There’s no other industry like it you’d be able to do that.