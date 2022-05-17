Shrewsbury-born former Town junior Harry Lewis leaves Southampton for Bradford City

Harry Lewis, pictured in EFL Trophy action for Southampton, has joined Bradford City on a two-year deal following the expiration of his contract.

Lewis, 24, has swapped Premier League Southampton for the League Two Bantams as his contract at St Mary’s came to an end.

Former Stoke chief Hughes has linked back up with the shot-stopper, who aims to break through as regular No.1, after they previously worked together at Southampton. He was snapped up by Southampton from hometown club Town in 2015 and made three appearances for the senior team and was an unused substitute for the first team on a number of occasions.

“Harry is an outstanding goalkeeper who I know from my time at Southampton,” Hughes said. “We are getting an exceptional keeper who is really good in the fundamental areas, but his distribution with his feet is also very strong, which is something we like in a goalkeeper. We see him as a real coup and are delighted to be able to bring him to the club.”

Lewis, a former Meole Brace student and Shropshire Schools’ and Colleges’ FA (SSCFA) captain, had a burgeoning reputation coming through the junior ranks at Town.