Mickey Brown impressed by Shrewsbury progress

Exeter v Shrewsbury Town, goalscorer Mickey Brown heads off to celebrate his opening goal.. Record appearance maker Mickey Brown is presented with his Hall of Fame trophy by Town director James Hughes

Brown’s Town career, of which three stints spanned the second and fourth tiers, saw the club regularly bring in low gates at their former Gay Meadow home.

Shrewsbury’s average attendance has benefited from the switch to New Meadow in 2007 and the club’s extended stay in the third tier, in which time the gates have steadily risen and even survived well out the back of the pandemic.

“There’s no comparison, there is none,” said Brown, who thrilled Town fans in more than 400 appearances and helped stave off relegation to the Conference in 2000.

“I appreciate being at the Town from when I started at Gay Meadow, we would average 2,500 or 3,000 and now it’s around 6,000.

“So there’s a bigger average attendance, the Sovereign Lounge and everything that goes with that, the club has changed in the time I’ve been watching.

“They’ve come a long way. Roland (Wycherley, chairman) has been great as a chairman always progressing, trying to get the right managers in. Moving from Gay Meadow you’re getting more crowds and all being well it’ll be in good hands when he moves on.”

Brown, one of the finest wingers to play for the the club, paid tribute to a departing wing star, Town hero Shaun Whalley.

He said: “Most definitely (he has shown commitment). He’s played a lot of games, it’s a hell of an achievement, I wish him all the best with where he’s going to next.

“I can definitely relate as far as he was quick, agile, skilful and every time he got the ball he gets you on the edge of your seat.