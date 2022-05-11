Steve Cotterill: It has been transitional season for Shrewsbury

Steve Cotterill the head coach / manager of Shrewsbury Town (AMA)

Town wrapped up a 18th place finish in League One a couple of Saturdays ago and attention now turns to summer recruitment work ahead of an earlier return to pre-season due next season's premature start date of July 30.

Cotterill feels he was 'chasing his tail' through the season, due to time out with illness, as well as competing with the strength and clout in League One.

"First and foremost, the people at the club are brilliant, the chairman and CEO are incredibly supportive," Cotterill told Bristol World. "They obviously know that in League One, especially with League One being how it is, it’s a tough old league.

"We certainly aren’t one of the bigger ones in there, but we’re very well run. The chairman, Roland Wycherley, is brilliant and the CEO, Brian Caldwell, is brilliant. They trust me with everything. I very rarely need to go and ask them for money or anything like that, we know where we are with things.

"I think that what they’ve seen is that it’s been a transitional period. When I went into the football club, there were 29 players, which is now only two outfield survivors and a No. 2 goalkeeper left. So there’s been a big transitional period at the club over the last two seasons.

"Last season, I was chasing my tail a little bit. It would’ve been nice to have had the six months previously but obviously with Covid, I ended up not being at work for a huge chunk of the season before last.

"So I think the club’s probably in a bit of a transitional period at this moment in time. But the chairman and the CEO understand that.