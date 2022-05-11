Shrewsbury Town complete the signing of midfielder Jordan Shipley

Shipley, 24, the homegrown Sky Blues midfield man, was a long-term target of Steve Cotterill's and previously linked with the club.
And the Town boss was thrilled to land his man and get Shrewsbury's summer business off to a flying start.
"I'm really pleased to have got Jordan in so early on," he told Town's official website. "He's a good player and it's a great time to sign him, he scores goals and he's a good young man with a nice family so I think he'll fit in well.
"I've done my homework and I've had meetings with him so I do know him well [as a person].
"With all the data and clips that are flying around you know what you're getting with a footballer but you don't know the person until you meet them face-to-face, but after meeting him I think he's the right type of person we want in the squad and to sign a player at 24 years old for a fee puts some good value back into the squad and the move is also good business for the club as well.
"[He'll bring] athleticism, a great left foot, and goals [to the squad]."
Shipley – who has represented the Republic of Ireland at under-21 level – has signed a three-year deal at Montgomery Waters Meadow and will officially join the squad on June 10.
The left-footed midfielder made 14 appearances last season, scoring once, with Coventry taking up an option to extend his contract by a year to ensure they got a fee for him.
The attack-minded player has made 132 league appearances for the Sky Blues, where he came through the youth ranks, and scored 20 goals in all competitions for the club.
"We have had an offer for him and it’s been accepted, so he may depart," Sky Blues boss Mark Robins had confirmed over the weekend. "That’s the thing that’s been going on over the last few days and I have spoken to him and he’d like to go at this moment in time.”