Steve Cotterill can help develop Shrewsbury striker Tom Bloxham, says Edwards

Tom Bloxham of Shrewsbury Town (AMA)

Bloxham, Town’s 18-year-old academy graduate frontman, last week penned a new three-year contract, plus a year option, as the club secured his immediate future.

Leicester-born Bloxham, who netted five goals in last season’s breakthrough campaign, could make up Town’s frontline next season alongside Daniel Udoh, Ryan Bowman and any other new additions.

“I think there will be one forward coming in,” said ex-Salop star Edwards.

“If you bring two in then you perhaps block the pathway for Tom Bloxham. Tom’s been rewarded with a new deal and that’s a great coup for the club, because at his age – playing regular League One football – there’s going to be people after Tom.

“He’s very raw still, but with his natural athleticism and physicality, he’d be a dream for teams in the Championship and even Premier League to look at and try to hone it to the finished article.

“But it’s great the club have got him. Steve Cotterill’s developed Dan Udoh so much, Tom has come on a lot in a year, but if he can keep working with the manager then he can become Town’s main striker and there will be a big fee for him in a few years’ time.

“That’s what the hope will be. But if you bring too many in it can block the pathway.

“I think the likes of Charlie Caton need to go out and get some football, I felt sorry for him this season, he’s been around the squad but had very limited opportunities, it’s important for him to play football.

“We’re hoping Dan Udoh can be kept, and if so I see one more in. I really like Ryan Bowman but I’d be surprised if he’s starting next year, I think Tom will make the step up and another could come in.

“Ryan could be a great impact player, someone you can rely on with injuries and availability problems, but four strikers competing for those two places is more than enough.”

Edwards, who came through Shrews’ academy as a hometown youngster before playing top flight and international football, says regular action will benefit Bloxham, who is not 19 until November.

“He’s signed a three-year deal with an option, that’s great for everyone – good for Tom as well,” added the former Shrews, Wolves and Wales star.

“If he’s happy here, I always say you’re better off somewhere with a chance of playing football.