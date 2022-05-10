Dave Edwards: I was surprised to see Ethan Ebanks-Landell exit Shrewsbury

Ethan Ebanks-Landell of Shrewsbury Town reacts at full time.

That was Ethan Ebanks-Landell not getting a contract. I suppose he’s one of the final players Steve Cotterill didn’t bring into the club, other than Dan Udoh and Josh Vela.

I thought Town really missed Ethan in the last three or four games of the season when he was out injured.

He’s a big presence and has been a real leader for the team this year.

But, at the same time, the manager has got a strong defence despite losing Ethan and Aaron Pierre.

The signing of Tom Flanagan was massive. I really hope they bring in a left wing-back and pull George Nurse into left centre-half of the three – because I think that’s his best position.

That would be a really good fit, you could quite easily see Nurse, Flanagan and Matthew Pennington as next season’s back three. He will then bring another one in at least to compete with that.

It is naturally disappointing to see Shaun Whalley leave – I don’t think it was a surprise to anyone.

It would’ve been lovely to see Shaun start that final day against Wigan and then see him come off to a big ovation.

I always remember watching as a fan when Paul Evans was leaving, the Welsh midfielder. Everyone knew before the game he was off.

He started that game at Gay Meadow and everyone was looking forward to the moment he’d come off because the whole ground was going to get on its feet in applause. Paul had that lovely moment.

It was a shame Shauny didn’t and had just a few minutes at the end, it was all over so quickly, and then with the celebrations from Wigan, I don’t think it was the send off he deserved.

The one beauty of things now is that you do have social media and Shauny’s joined Twitter, it’s a way of him being able to thank the fans and give his messages back of how much it meant.

Last year when I finished playing it was a Covid season and I never managed to have that moment on the pitch and I hoped Shaun would. I hope he finds a good club, he’s still a terrific player whose attitude and energy belies his age by years.

Elliott Bennett has been really impressive all year, if it wasn’t for Luke Leahy and Dan Udoh I think he’d have taken some awards this year. For a Shropshire boy that just made sense, I can quite easily see him captain next year now Ethan’s left.

Josh Vela is a really important one to keep. It’d be great to keep Josh. He’d have interest from higher, no doubt, he’s that good a player.

It was a no-brainer from the club to offer him a contract because it’s an area that is going to need strengthening, having Vela there is one less hole to fill.

Midfield is critical in all teams, especially with the hard-working players the manager wants.

I’m sure he wants some creativity in there and I think Jordan Shipley, the target we’ve been linked with, would be a perfect fit – another player signed under contract.

Steve has been so impressive in bringing the players in on contract, none have failed to work, it’s been the loans which didn’t really get up to speed.

I don’t doubt Shipley will be another terrific signing. He fits the bill as a bit more creative, attack-minded, left-footed, it would be great.