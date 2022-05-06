Shrewsbury Town legends to gather for debut live pod evening

Mickey Brown

Supporters will enjoy an evening with the ex-Town trio at a live podcast event at St Mary’s Church in the town.

Brown, Spink and Sharps will join former Shrewsbury stars – and hosts of popular new football podcast ‘In The Stiffs’ – Dave Edwards, Sam Aiston and Gavin Cowan for a night of memories and fun stories.

Tickets sold out yesterday and proceeds raised go towards Shrewsbury Town In The Community – the football club’s charity arm, who have teamed up with the podcast to host its debut live show.

Legendary wide speedster Brown, 54, is Town’s record league appearance maker with 418 outings across three stints at the club.

Spink, 55, a former defender and centre-forward, scored more than 50 league goals for the club in 273 games between 1990 and 1997.

Ex-captain Sharps, 41, helped Town to League Two promotion under Graham Turner in 2012 during his two seasons at Salop.

The evening will be hosted by former hometown star and recently-retired professional Edwards, who departed Town last season, ex-winger Aiston and former defender and AFC Telford boss Cowan, whose podcast has been a big hit since its launch in December.

There will be further fundraising taking place on the evening, with a raffle to win one of Town’s newly-released retro Umbro shirt.