Keeper Marko Marosi ready and committed to kick on at Shrewsbury

Marko Marosi of Shrewsbury Town reacts at full time (AMA)

The shot-stopper has been linked with a move to Championship side Swansea City but the Shropshire Star understands there is no truth in those suggestions.

Marosi is keen to help Town deliver on an improved campaign and League One finish next season after this term's effort of 18th.

The Slovakian keeper was one of Steve Cotterill's headline signings from second tier outfit Coventry City last summer and was handed a three-year contract.

The 28-year-old is settled at Town and believes he has a job to be part of the squad that improves their standing in the division.

Marosi achieved 14 clean sheets in his debut season with Town in League One. He equalled an individual record for the club in the third tier set by Dean Henderson but, with six matches remaining, Shrews went winless and were unable to secure any more shutouts.

He will be supported once more by Harry Burgoyne, the Shropshire-born shot-stopper, 25, who has extended his stay at the club after a year option in his contract.

Burgoyne made four appearances in the cup competitions over the course of the season, but was unable to dislodge first-choice Marosi – who did not miss a minute of league football. He completed all 46 games and played 50 times in all competitions.