Invincibles! Shrewsbury Town Women win league and target cup

Vikki Owen of Shrewsbury Town Women celebrates after scoring a goal to make it 4-0.

Town wrapped up a memorable and thrilling league campaign in style on the stadium pitch at Montgomery Waters Meadow with a 5-0 rout of second-placed Walsall Wood.

Cheered by around 500 fans in, Shrewsbury thrashed their nearest West Midlands One North rivals to bring their league campaign to a close with 15 wins from 17 – and no defeats.

Tom Peevor’s champions finished a mammoth 15 points clear of their nearest rivals.

Libby Veitch scored either side of half-time to add to top scorer Maddie Jones’ opener for Town.

Captain Vikki Owen, who later lifted the trophy in front of the fans, got in on the scoring act before Zoe Child capped an unforgettable afternoon late on.

Jones’ 12th-minute opener was a cool finish after her initial effort had been saved. Veitch struck next, on the half-hour, with a fine curled finish over the Wood goalkeeper and into the corner.

Veitch made the points safe with the game’s third midway through the second half with another cool finish after being played in on goal.

Skipper Owen added a touch of class to proceedings with a wonderful free-kick, curled in at the near post from a tight angle with 10 minutes remaining.

Pressure from Child in stoppage time forced a fifth against the busy Wood keeper, who otherwise played well but saw her clearance cannon off the Town player into the net.

The season is not quite complete for the brilliant Shrewsbury outfit, however, with League Cup honours still to play for.

Town head to face Walsall Wood again on Sunday, at the BBG Stadium in Walsall (2pm) this time in the semi-final of the cup competition, as they look to book a final date with county rivals Shifnal Town.

Division One North rivals Shifnal, meanwhile, booked their place in the League Cup final later this month with a 3-1 success at Coventry City, who finished second-bottom of the standings.

Maria Bell, Jenna Boddison and Jada Mia-Lee were on target for Mark Corbett’s side. The final will take place on Sunday, May 22, with the venue to be confirmed.

Shifnal do still have league action to complete, they play in the division’s final fixture of the season on Sunday against visiting Coventry at the Acoustafoam Stadium.

A draw or victory would lift Shifnal up above Walsall Wood and into second place to close the season.

Elsewhere, in the National League Midlands, struggling Wem Town were unable to raise a team to compete in their final league fixture away at third-placed Lincoln.

That means Wem bring to a close their season in 10th place from a league of 12, in which the bottom three sides are set to be relegated, though are awaiting confirmation. Wem ended 11 points adrift of safety.

They do, however, have an exciting occasion on the horizon in the shape of the Tom Farmer County Cup final.

Wem will meet lower-ranked Ludlow Town in the showpiece event at Telford’s New Bucks Head on Sunday, May 15 (7pm).