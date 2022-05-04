Analysis: Whalley will be missed as Steve Cotterill lays out his Shrewsbury plans

Shrewsbury Town fans hold up a sign saying, thank you Shaun Whalley.

And rightly so. Modern-day legends are difficult to come by in the game nowadays. Loyalty is hard to come by. Managers – and as a by-product players – come and go, most barely last one contract.

Whalley, 34, has enjoyed a memorable seven years in Shropshire. For fans of a certain young age – an entire generation – they do not know the club without him.

If not for the longevity of his seven-year stint, rare in this day and age, then the fact he had starred for Town throughout their stay in League One – the best run the club has enjoyed since the golden 80s.

Outrageous

The Liverpudlian has been around throughout. Countless silky runs, mesmeric turns, flashes of breathless skill and scorer of outrageous goals, including his final one and 40th for the club against Ipswich recently.

That strike, and the celebrations, felt special at the time, but looking back now it is clear how much it meant to Town’s No.7.

It was a big shame to see Whalley play just the final five minutes of his farewell against Wigan. He deserved more in his 257th and final appearance for the club. Thankfully, there was time for applause from fans on the lap of appreciation.

Beneath Whalley, there were other interesting calls within Steve Cotterill’s decision to release six of 10 out-of-contract players.

The decision to release captain Ethan Ebanks-Landell was the more surprising call within the departures.

The central defender was made club captain by Cotterill last summer and certainly felt like a regular in the side. It was a little bit surprising to see the 29-year-old had only appeared (as a starter) in 33 of 46 League One games. Covid and injuries put paid to chances at featuring more.

The January capture of fellow defender Tom Flanagan, who would have doubtless been a summer target, might have played a part in the manager’s decision.

Flanagan and Matthew Pennington will almost certainly make the foundation for Town’s back three next season.

Salop do, however, now find themselves two centre-halves down from their total of four during the season just finished – not including the versatile Luke Leahy. That suggests work to do in bringing at least one during the summer transfer window, assuming Leahy remains as a back-up option in defence.

David Davis and Whalley have both played in midfield roles this season, likewise loanee Tyrese Fornah. Even having secured Josh Vela, it leaves work to be done in the midfield department.

Beyond Vela and Leahy there are no other options as the squad stands. The versatile Elliott Bennett can fill in, assuming there is right wing-back competition added this summer.

Vela brings legs and boundless energy matched by very few in the division. Leahy brings an all-round game, scoring threat, eye for a pass and more.

The midfield lacks another creative spark. Somebody capable of the killer ball and getting into the box on the end of crosses.

It is understood such a midfielder is on the radar this summer as the manager looks to address the depth in that department.

Cotterill will also be in the market in attack to support, as it stands, Daniel Udoh, Ryan Bowman and Tom Bloxham.

There is bound to be interest in Udoh this summer after his 16-goal top scoring efforts. Town are well positioned though and, should the above trio stay put, will want to add one more to the ranks.

There is hope that Bloxham, still just 18, will build up his first full season and continue to develop and blossom next term having signed a three-year contract.

Town’s retain list confirmation came with huge sadness as the news most feared was confirmed about adopted Salopian Whalley no longer turning out in blue and amber.