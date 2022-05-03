Tom Bloxham rewarded with new long-term Shrewsbury Town deal

Tom Bloxham has penned a new long-term three-year Shrewsbury deal with the option of a fourth (AMA)

The 18-year-old, who signed his first professional deal last summer, has been handed a three-year contract plus the option to extend for a further year.

Former Leicester schoolboy Bloxham made his debut in the 2020/21 campaign but was a regular this term. He made 34 league appearances – 17 starts – and 41 in total, scoring five goals, including goal of the season against Gillingham.

Boss Steve Cotterill said: "He's a great young man and I think we sometimes forget he's still only 18, so we're really pleased that Tom has committed his future here and he deserves his new contract.

"We're delighted to have him and we're looking forward to carrying on his education in a measured fashion."

Cotterill talked up Bloxham's value to the club early in the season, when the youngster was a bright spark in a poor start to the campaign.

The attacker, who can play centrally but is generally used on the right, scored Town's first league goal of the campaign with an incredible acrobatic effort that went on to win the goal of the season gong last week.