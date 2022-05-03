Dave Edwards: Shrewsbury in a good place for next season, despite loss

Former Shrewsbury Town players David Edwards, Sam Aiston and Gavin Cowan watch the game.

I was lucky enough to go to the game with my podcast mates Sam Aiston and Gav Cowan and we had a lot fun. We were in the fan zone before the game, which was absolutely bouncing, the weather was good, we went to Smithy’s Bar as well.

I was fortunate enough to go meet the chairman, who was in high spirits, and then got to see the game from the safe standing and the main stand as well – so we were quite lucky.

Everything but the result was brilliant and there seems to be a lot of optimism around the place at the moment and the full Wigan end added to the atmosphere.

There weren’t many empty seats in the home end, too, and it really puts Shrewsbury in a good place heading into next season.

The game was always going to be tough against a really good Wigan team, who ended up being champions, but we battled well in the first half.

The goal before half-time killed things as results leading up to it were going against Wigan and they were in a position where they were possibly going to miss out on automatic promotion if Shrewsbury had won.

But that opening goal before half-time settled them down. The referee had a really poor game and I didn’t think it was a free-kick and then George Nurse ducked, the ball hit the post and bounced in off Josh Vela – which was very unfortunate.

Once they got the penalty in the second half it was a bit of a procession for Wigan and Shrewsbury didn’t have any answers to it.

The one disappointment for me was that I would have liked to see Shaun Whalley come off the bench earlier or even start because it looks like it was his last game and he deserved a bit longer.

He’s been a terrific servant to the football club and he deserved more game time after a stop-start season for him.

Off the pitch, Josh Daniels announced he was leaving the club and he’s a lad I feel really gutted for.

He has bags of ability but has been so lucky. Under Sam Ricketts we wanted to play 4-3-3 but results weren’t going our way and we moved to three at the back.

Steve Cotterill is also renowned for playing three at the back, so Josh has never really had an opportunity to play in his best position which I believe is on the left wing cutting in on his right foot – or possibly in the number 10, which he never got the chance to do.

He’s an attacking, flair player, who has been really unlucky. If we played 4-3-3 for two years he’d have played another 50 games on top of what he has done.

He’s a great lad and no Shrewsbury fan can knock his work effort. He loves the area and it’s a shame to see him go but I understand why Steve Cotterill has done it because he doesn’t fit the formation.

Hopefully wherever he goes next he can showcase what he’s got.

At the time of writing this Josh Vela has reportedly been offered a new contract, which is a no-brainer.

Over the last two years he’s consistently been the stand-out player and has been excellent. I think he’s a Championship midfielder, I really do.

It’s great we’ve offered him a contract and it would be great to see him tied down early because he’s in a position where he can speak to any club and I’m sure there’ll be loads after him.

If I were a betting man, I’d be very surprised if he’s here next season. But fingers crossed he will be wearing blue and amber next year.