Dave Edwards: Shrewsbury can take lessons forward to next term

By Lewis Cox

Former midfielder Dave Edwards believes Shrewsbury can benefit from lessons learned this season ahead of ‘massive’ summer.

Steve Cotterill the head coach / manager of Shrewsbury Town (AMA)
Town are yet to formally confirm their retain list but it is understood two players, including Josh Vela, have been offered fresh contracts, with an option taken on another whose deal expired.

Edwards, who departed his hometown club this time last year, feels Steve Cotterill’s side can reach ‘the next step’ in League One with some creative flair added to the group.

He said: “I believe there’s been a lot of lessons learned this year for the players and staff which will put them in a good place for next year.

“The summer recruitment will be massive but it feels that the club is at the level where it is ready to take the next step and I really hope they can get those signings in that add some finesse going forward. I think Shrewsbury will be in a good place at the start of next season.”

Cotterill has this season showcased his preference at working with light numbers and it remains to be seen whether he will add more depth to his squad for next term.

Edwards, who helped guide his club Bala Town to a finish of second and European qualification from the Cymru Premier, said: “Shrewsbury deserve credit for that run that took them away from the bottom four but Steve Cotterill will be so disappointed with the last six games.

“I do think there’s some fatigue in the player’s legs and they’ll be emotionally tired too after a hard season with a small squad – that probably took it’s toll in the last six games as they could have been pushing for the top half of the table.

“But it wasn’t to be and if you are going to have a poor end to the season, have it when there’s nothing to play for.”

