Shrewsbury Town offer Josh Vela new contract

Josh Vela has spent two-and-a-half years at Shrewsbury Town and has been offered a contract to extend that stay (AMA)

It is understood Vela, 28, a former Town player of the season, was offered fresh terms as Steve Cotterill’s side brought their 2021/22 campaign to a close with a 3-0 home defeat to newly-crowned champions Wigan on Saturday.

But the futures of other out-of-contract Salop stars, including first-team regulars, are in serious doubt after talks with the manager.

They include fans’ favourite and icon Shaun Whalley, captain Ethan Ebanks-Landell, another former player of the year in Aaron Pierre and David Davis, a regular prior to injury.

Elliott Bennett has enjoyed a fine debut campaign and is keen to stay. It remains to be seen if he will have the chance to continue at his home county club.

Whalley, 34, reportedly told a supporter on Saturday that he is leaving the club after seven memorable seasons.

Josh Daniels, the Northern Irishman who joined the club in 2020, confirmed his exit from Montgomery Waters Meadow on social media following two seasons at Town.

Cotterill conducted an almost clean sweep of exits bar a deal for Daniel Udoh, who went on to become 16-goal top scorer, last summer and similar looks set to follow in the coming days.

It remains to be seen whether midfielder Vela, who has spent two-and-a-half years at the club, will commit his future to the club, with Town set to officially confirm their retain list imminently.

It is believed one member of the squad had an option triggered to extend an expired contract.